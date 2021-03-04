March 4 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 750 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 750 new cases overnight.

An additional 18 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,686.

The total number of cases statewide is now 432,527, and the number of vaccinations completed (two doses) is in excess of 400,000.

Previous graphics reported the total number of vaccinations administered.

There are currently 554 infected people hospitalized, and 74 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 415,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 1).