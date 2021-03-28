March 28 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 448 new cases overnight.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,087.

The total number of cases statewide is now 441,066.

There are currently 378 infected people hospitalized, and 62 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 429,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 22).