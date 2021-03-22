Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

March 22 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 10,000 deaths statewide

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,334 new cases overnight.

An additional 42 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,030.

The total number of cases statewide is now 441,066.

There are currently 403 infected people hospitalized, and 71 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 426,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 15).

