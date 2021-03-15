March 15 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 9,900 deaths statewide

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 171 new cases overnight.

An additional 19 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,903.

The total number of cases statewide is now 437,565.

There are currently 455 infected people hospitalized, and 66 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 420,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 8).