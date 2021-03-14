March 14 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 900 new cases overnight

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 945 new cases overnight.

An additional 23 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,884.

The total number of cases statewide is now 437,393.

There are currently 457 infected people hospitalized, and 68 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 420,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 8).