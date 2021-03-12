March 12 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 528 new cases overnight.

An additional 33 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,861.

The total number of cases statewide is now 436,482.

There are currently 478 infected people hospitalized, and 63 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 420,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 8).