March 11 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 441 new cases overnight.

An additional 16 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,828.

The total number of cases statewide is now 435,935.

There are currently 514 infected people hospitalized, and 64 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 420,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 8).