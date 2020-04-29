Mandeville Fire Departments are out of masks

MANDEVILLE, La. – St. Tammany Fire District #4, serving Mandeville, has announced via Facebook that they are out of the masks donated by Hanes Clothing Co.

Mandeville was given over 10,000 masks out of the approximate 90,000 donated to St. Tammany Parish. The masks, in packs of five, were put in bins outside fire stations for the public to pick up.

Signs were posted asking residents to only grab one pack per family. Pick-up began at 8:00 a.m. on April 29.

If you are in need of masks, you are encouraged to try other locations in St. Tammany Parish. We have a complete list with locations and times of distribution listed here.