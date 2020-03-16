Mandeville City Hall, city functions closed or canceled until April 13

MANDEVILLE, LA — Mandeville’s mayor Donald Villere has declared a health emergency in the city due to the coronavirus. He has ordered City Hall to be closed until April 13.

Also, Mandeville’s council, planning and zoning, and other meetings and special events are canceled for the same period of time.

City workers will still be on the job to answer phones. Anyone who has business with the city can reach the city at 985-626-3144 or by email.

Also, anyone who needs to deliver paperwork to the city can drop the documents in the box at the back of the City Hall building labeled “Bill Payments.”

The city’s trailhead is also closed until April 13th, including all concerts, farmers’ markets and other event at the venue.

Trash collection and recycling will continue as normal.