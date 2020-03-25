Lusher baseball coach dies while waiting for results of COVID-19 Test

NEW ORLEANS– Cornell “Coach Dicky” Charles, the coach of the Lusher Charter School seventh and eighth grade baseball team has died at Ochsner medical Center.

Charles was on a ventilator and was awaiting results of a test to see if had contracted COVID-19. According to school officials, he had gone to the hospital for non-coronavirus reasons when his condition worsened.

In addition to coaching baseball, Charles also coached football and girls basketball. The Louisiana High School Coaches Association released the following tweet about Coach Charles’ passing: