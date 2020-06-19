Lucy’s closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Popular hangout Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar and Restaurant has temporarily closed down after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Lucy’s official Facebook page on the afternoon of June 17.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Lucy’s New Orleans after a member of our staff received a positive covid-19 test result this afternoon,” the announcement reads. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests and we’ve decided to temporarily suspend operations until our entire staff is tested and the restaurant is professionally deep cleaned.”

The announcement says Lucy’s will reopen as soon as possible.