LSU updates grading policy during coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, LSU announced that students will be able to choose how they receive their final grades for the current semester. Read the entire announcement below:

We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant disruption for LSU students, faculty and staff. We are writing to inform you of grading options that will be adopted only for the spring 2020 semester based on recommendations from the Faculty Senate and Student Government. For the spring 2020 semester only, on a class-by-class basis, you will have the opportunity to elect to have your final grades reported on your transcript as the conventional +/- letter grade you earn in the course or as a Pass/No Credit (P/NC) grade.

If you select to have one or more of your classes moved to a P/NC grading framework, those who earn between an A+ and a C- will receive a “P” on their official transcript (between an A+ and B- for graduate students), and those who earn between a D+ and an F will receive an “NC” on their transcript (between a C+ and F for graduate students). “P” indicates the student passed the course and will receive the established number of credit hours, while “NC” indicates the student was enrolled and completed the course, but will not receive credit for it. Neither the “P” nor the “NC” will affect the student’s GPA.

In the coming days, you will receive additional information on how you can select which courses, if any, you want to designate as P/NC. Many students will prefer to keep the +/- letter grades they have earned, and so, will not require any action. Those who want to change one or more courses to P/NC will need to certify that they understand the implications of doing so. There are potentially significant implications, including: negative effects on academic standing, probationary status, financial aid and scholarships and even graduation. Each student will make their own informed decisions, and we encourage you to seek guidance from your academic advisor if there are questions or concerns.

It is important to note that this option is not available to students in the LSU Online Program, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Law Center. Those enrolled in the School of Veterinary Medicine and LSU Law Center will have a different set of rules/grading options and that information will be communicated to those students. The LSU Online Program is a distinct set of programs that run separately from the regular semester cycle.

