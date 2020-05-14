LSU to celebrate Spring Graduates with virtual commencement on Friday, May 15

BATON ROUGE – On Friday, May 15, LSU will honor more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration. Join the graduation watch party on the LSU Facebook page at 10 a.m. to wish the newest class of proud Tiger alumni congratulations and appreciation for their hard work and continued determination through trying times.

LSU’s virtual graduation will feature the following:

“Year in Review” video

Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle sings the National Anthem

Message from Interim President Tom Galligan to graduates

Message from Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie

Message from Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner

Message from the deans of the senior colleges

LSU Spirit Squad dances to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”

Message from LSU Alumni

World-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa sings the LSU Alma Mater

Following the formal program, a one-of-a-kind live display of LSU’s newest graduates’ names will be posted in Tiger Stadium. Details about the timing for each college’s graduates and how to access the live feed will be released as the event approaches.

LSU has created a Graduation Celebration webpage, where graduates can find suggestions for ways to celebrate from a distance with loved ones, can download virtual campus backgrounds, listen to the official celebration playlist, find the perfect graduation Giphy, decorate a mortar board for Instagram, follow along with #LSUGrad, and much more. Visit lsu.edu/celebration for more information and details.

All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement. As usual, spring graduates’ names will be listed on the LSU commencement website by hometown for newspapers to pull graduates’ names from their areas. The lists will be available on May 15 on lsu.edu/commencement.