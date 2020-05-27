LSU students and fans may have to wear masks this fall

BATON ROUGE – LSU students and fans may have to follow a required mask policy this fall.

During a web conference Tuesday morning, LSU president Tom Galligan said if students can’t social distance, they will need to wear a mask to classes and on campus.

Galligan suggested students are prepared to bring masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes in their backpacks.

Galligan says the policy could include LSU football games.

“If we can’t be physically distanced we are going to wear masks,” he said. “It’s certainly a possibility we will have to wear masks at football games.”

Galligan added that the plan for football fans this season is evolving every day. He says we will know more in 30 days.

Football players will return to campus on June 8.