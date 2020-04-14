LSU starts large scale PPE production in the PMAC to help combat COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (WVLA)- LSU has announced the start of large-scale production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) as a part of a statewide response to support medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At every pivotal moment in our history, the LSU community has come together for the good of our state and our nation,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “What’s happening today is an example of our university’s unwavering commitment to providing solutions to the most challenging problems facing society. I am proud of the outstanding and innovative work being conducted by our faculty, staff and students in the face of such great adversity.”

Inside the PMAC, LSU employees are working with physicians in New Orleans and Shreveport to make two types of PPE: heavy duty, reusable gowns made from billboard vinyl donated by Lamar Advertising and Circle Graphics, and face shields with donated materials and design feedback from Baker Hughes.

“We are proud to see the response being rallied at LSU,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Not only is the flagship ramping up PPE production and testing capabilities, but the Health Sciences Centers in New Orleans and Shreveport are doing a phenomenal job of treating and testing as well. The entirety of the LSU family has responded to this health crisis and are making a difference for the people of Louisiana through their innovation and commitment.”

The PMAC workforce is entirely made of LSU employees and relies heavily on security and health measures as well as coordination with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) to ensure the safety of its people and the production environment. LSU is using every department and resource that is able to help in the battle against coronavirus.

“Crises like the one we face today illustrate why research universities exist,” added Galligan. “We will make it through this pandemic by working together and ensuring that LSU’s efforts from Shreveport to New Orleans make it to those on the front lines of this fight.”

For those interested in supporting this effort, donations can be made at http://c-fund.us/rhl. To learn more about LSU’s fight against COVID-19, visit https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/response/.