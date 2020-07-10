LSU showing support for their international students after President Trump demands students return to class

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone, some more than others.

The Trump Administration recently produced an order that would send international students back to their home countries if the colleges they attend don’t hold in-person classes.

Some lawmakers are pushing back against the order.

LSU has released a statement about what their plans are for international students at the university.

The statement can be found below:

There are a variety of additional actions we are taking to advocate for you, but the most important thing is that we will work to construct academic schedules for you that simultaneously meet federal requirements and keep you on the path to earning your degree. https://t.co/l5iidnSpaK — LSU (@LSU) July 9, 2020