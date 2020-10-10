BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With all of the news about Hurricane Delta, COVID-19 is still playing a part in our daily lives.
LSU released new COVID-19 numbers on Friday and while the active positives per total LSU population remain good, the virus does not seem to be slowing down.
The latest active positive numbers can be found below:
LSU started counting COVID-19 numbers in August and the last update on Friday, October 9 saw the university go over 1,100 total positive cases.
As of Friday, October 9, there are five LSU students in isolation and 35 in quarantine.
- City of New Orleans responds to Hurricane Delta impacts
- LSU makes its way over 1,100 total positive COVID-19 cases since late August
- Zuckerberg-funded election grants provoke Louisiana dispute
- Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania
- Gun and ammo shortage: Hunting season faces new challenges