BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is reporting new coronavirus numbers as it has been 49 days since the university began keeping a tally of active and total positive cases.
The newest COVID-19 numbers can be found below:
LSU says, “although there have been clusters of positives in our residential life community, there have been no significant outbreaks reported.”
There are currently seven students in isolation and 28 students in quarantine.
- LSU is reporting almost 100 active positive COVID-19 cases
- Missing, AWOL Fort Hood Soldier Located, Arrested in Louisiana
- Newsfeed Now: 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
- 2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness
- Game Day brings no new virus cases for Titans players, staffers