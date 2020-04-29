LSU Interim President Tom Galligan gives update to faculty, staff after governor extends stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE – After Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the statewide stay-at-home order will be extended through May 15, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan sent a message to faculty and staff explaining that the university will continue functioning similar to how it already is.

“Around May 15, we hope to begin a phased approach to returning to campus,” Galligan wrote in an email to employees. “That process will be deliberate, and we will ensure that we’re all following state and federal guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible. This process could take weeks or even months, but it will be thoughtful. We’ll provide more information on this plan in the days ahead.”

Galligan noted that since the new order loosens some restrictions, it allows the university to continue with or restart certain research initiatives. Because of this, some faculty and staff members will return to campus.

