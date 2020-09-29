LSU goes over 1,000 positive coronavirus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the last 36 days, LSU is reporting a total of 1,033 positive COVID-19 cases.
According to LSU, this “includes self-reported and confirmed on-campus test results.”
You can find the latest current campus status here.
On that page you will find, active positive cases, total positive cases, positive case trends, on-campus testing results as well as isolation and quarantine numbers.
The next update is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, September 30 at 4 p.m.
