NEW ORLEANS – An LSU geneticist believes that the coronavirus is mutating in a way that makes it much tougher to fight.

Dr. Lucio Miele of LSU’s New Orleans School Of Medicine reviewed a study showing that the latest type of coronavirus we’ve been seeing in the U.S. and England is more infectious than earlier strains.

The more the virus develops without a vaccine to stop it, the higher the likelihood of additional mutations that will make it more resistant to treatment.