LSU faculty and staff will return to campus on Monday, May 18

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, LSU sent a letter to faculty, staff, and other employees, regarding the Phase 1 return to campus.

Read the full message below.

Dear Faculty and Staff,

Following the Governor’s announcement today relaxing restrictions, LSU will begin Phase 1 of our return to campus next Monday, May 18.* Employees who should return to campus as part of Phase 1 will be notified this week; all others should continue to work remotely for the time being. Please do not return to campus if you are not notified that you are a part of Phase 1, as it is imperative that we approach our return to campus cautiously in order to reduce the risks to those working on campus.

Those who will be returning to campus must maintain proper hygiene and physical distancing, including following hand-washing protocols and wearing a face covering in situations where it’s not possible to maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least 6 feet. If you are sick, stay home. If you find out that you have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 14 days, you must stay home and notify the EOC of your exposure.

The Phase 1 plan is available at lsu.edu/coronavirus/docs/lsu-return-to-campus-phase-1.pdf. We anticipate returning to campus in four phases. More information on the additional phases will be available soon.

Click here for more information on updated leave guidelines that apply to both classified and non-classified employees. Please direct any questions to LSU HRM at hr@lsu.edu.

As we proceed, please know that your safety remains our top priority. We will take this return to campus slowly and cautiously, and react as needed in order to protect the health of our employees. Thank you for all that you do.

Dan Layzell

Executive Vice President & CFO