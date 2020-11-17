Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

LSU continues to stay above 100 active positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is reporting 105 total active positive coronavirus cases.

This is a slight decrease from the last time numbers were reported on Friday, November 13.

It has been 84 days since LSU started to report on COVID-19 cases and as you can see below, the university has reported 1,354 total positive cases.

Almost 6 percent of on-campus COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

There are currently seven students in isolation and 21 in quarantine.

