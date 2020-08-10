LSU AD issues statement on future of fall football season

LAFAYETTE, LA - Fireworks capped the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Summer 2020 Commencement Friday at Cajun Field, a historic ceremony that was held outside because of bans on large gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UL Lafayette’s 320 total Summer 2020 graduates also capped a historic 2019-2020 academic year. They are among the most graduates in one academic year in school history.