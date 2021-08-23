Loyola: Over 90% of campus community vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans university is quickly approaching the full vaccination of its total population.

On Monday, Loyola University announced that 91 percent of the college’s campus community have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That total includes 92% of full-time faculty and 90% of students. Student vaccination numbers include 37 students who had originally been approved for exemptions, but later decided to get vaccinated.

Loyola reports that out of about 4,500 students, less than 100 have received the vaccine. However, university officials say that outreach is being conducted to achieve a fully vaccinated population.

The university wants to remind those who are unvaccinated of the city’s testing requirements, along with the recent news of the Pfizer vaccine achieving FDA approval.

Additionally, Loyola encourages unvaccinated students to take advantage of the State of Louisiana’s Shot for 100 program, where the first 75,000 college students to receive the vaccine will be awarded $100.