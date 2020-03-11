Loyola moving classes online for rest of Spring semester

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans students will not attend class in person for the rest of the semester.

All classes will switch to online only beginning March 16 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus. The move online was announced on the website for Loyola’s newspaper, The Maroon.

“We will continue to keep campus housing open because we recognize that it will prove difficult for some of you to get home. But we encourage those who can to head home and work from there,” Tetlow said in an email to Loyola students. “I cannot tell you how proud I am of our community for remaining calm, quickly solving problems and being there for each other. We are living through history here, and reacting in a way we’ll be proud of later. However it is that you pray, please do. Pray for those who are sick around the world. Pray for all of us to get through the impacts of the disruption, particularly the most vulnerable among us. And pray for the health care workers and all of those who bravely care for us.”