Lowe’s confirms three associates at store in Louisiana tested positive for COVID-19

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Three employees at a Monroe store have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Lowe’s, three associates at the Monroe store have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that one associate tested positive earlier in April but has since returned to work.

The other two associates who tested positive are quarantined and receiving care. Both were at work within the past week with one last working on April 17 and the other last working on April 20.

Lowe’s says that the store remains open but has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.

They also say that other associates who worked closely with these three associates have been placed on paid leave.

Masks and gloves are also available to all Lowe’s associates in stores across the country, according to the statement