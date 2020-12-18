Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top last virus surge

Brandon Weeks, D.O., shows off his CV-19 Vaccinated sticker on his hospital I.D. card and his COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card after being inoculated with the first his dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by nurse Tory Carter-McKenney at Ochsner Hospital on O’Neal Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of people in Louisiana hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached heights exceeding the state’s summer surge of the coronavirus disease.

Thursday’s sobering statistic of more than 1,600 hospitalizations mutes some excitement surrounding this week’s first virus vaccinations.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal is an infectious disease expert at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She says the Baton Rouge hospital admitted the largest number of COVID-19 patients over 24 hours than it’s seen in a similar period since July.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says at least 7,000 of Louisiana’s hospital workers have received vaccines so far.