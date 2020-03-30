Louisiana’s coronavirus death toll jumps by 34 overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of Louisiana residents dead from the COVID-19 disease has jumped significantly higher.

Louisiana’s health department reported Monday that 185 residents have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 34 deaths from a day earlier and one of the state’s largest spikes in the death toll since recording its first coronavirus case in early March.

Two-thirds of the people who have died lived in New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has warned that the New Orleans region was running low on the ventilators that the hardest-hit patients need.

The heath department data shows more than 4,000 people statewide are confirmed to have the virus.