Louisiana waits on ventilator shipment as virus deaths spike

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is waiting for a promised shipment of ventilators from the national stockpile to help care for its most fragile COVID-19 patients.

The state is bracing for a looming weekend deadline when New Orleans hospitals are expected to run out of the breathing devices.

New figures show Louisiana had its deadliest day of the coronavirus epidemic Tuesday.

Fifty-four more Louisianans have died from the COVID-19 disease. That brings the state’s death toll to 239.

State lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a short introduction of last-minute bills Tuesday, including emergency measures related to the virus.

The House has two members hospitalized by the coronavirus disease.