Louisiana virus cases spike as testing expands statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases has spiked 42% higher in the latest figures.

A backlog of tests results have poured in and confirmed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ message that the virus’s footprint across the state is much wider than limited testing has been able to document so far.

The data released Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Health showed nearly 9,200 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That’s a jump of more than 2,700 confirmed cases from a day earlier and the largest single-day increase so far.

The governor says that reflects more testing and a break in the logjam of getting results.