Louisiana tweaks reporting of nursing home COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has adjusted its reporting of coronavirus cases found in the state’s nursing homes.

The state health department is adding details about the number of cases that originated at each facility to account for transfers into nursing homes with specialized care for virus patients.

Health officials say the additional statistics paints a more accurate picture of outbreaks in facilities housing Louisianans who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

In some instances, facilities reporting high numbers of virus cases each week involve nursing homes that have set up COVID-19 isolation wards and took in patients from hospitals or other nursing homes.