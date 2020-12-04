Louisiana treasurer hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment

FILE – This Aug. 7, 2019 file photo shows Treasurer John Schroder signing the paperwork for his re-election bid on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Schroder’s office says on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, the statewide elected official is hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. The treasury statement says Schroder tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, but didn’t provide further details about the symptoms Schroder was experiencing. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state Treasurer John Schroder’s office says the statewide elected official is hospitalized with COVID-19 and is being treated for breathing difficulties.

A Schroder spokesperson says the treasurer tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before Thanksgiving.

The office’s statement said Schroder “is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort.” It said the Republican elected official remains in contact with staff via email and phone.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson told The Shreveport Times on Thursday that he and his wife were infected with COVID-19 recently, quarantined and have recovered.

Johnson is a Republican who represents Louisiana’s 4th District covering northwest Louisiana.