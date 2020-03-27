Louisiana to receive federal field hospitals for virus

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s number of known coronavirus cases jumped 28% overnight. That prompted a stark warning from Gov. John Bel Edwards to his state’s residents to stay home.

The Democratic governor says Louisiana is now tied for the nation’s second-highest rate of virus cases per capita. President Donald Trump has agreed to set up two federal field hospitals in Louisiana and send down public health staff to help with the worsening outbreak.

Louisiana has surpassed 2,300 people known to be infected, with 86 residents dead from the virus.

The state health department says a 17-year-old from New Orleans was among the latest deaths. That was the first in the state of someone under 18.