Louisiana to name nursing homes where outbreaks happen

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Eighteen Louisiana state parks will start reopening this weekend — along with 18 state historic sites and all nine state museum buildings.

The reopenings were announced Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser as the state begins a gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Also Wednesday, the state said it will resume releasing names of nursing homes where staff or residents have been infected with the virus and where there have been deaths.

And, in a sign of officials’ confidence that the virus has become more manageable, plans are being made to begin reducing the number of beds at a New Orleans convention center that became a temporary hospital.