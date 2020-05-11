Louisiana to begin re-opening this friday, May 15

DINSLAKEN, GERMANY – MARCH 15: Athletes run on a treadmill at Fitness gym LifeFit on March 15, 2020 in Dinslaken, Germany. As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection continues to rise daily across Germany so is the impact of the virus on everyday life. Businesses are increasing home office work, airlines are decreasing their flight capacity, schools with cases of the virus are closing temporarily, some sports events are void of spectators, shops are selling out of disinfectants and large-scale public events are being cancelled. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

CHALMETTE, LA – Today, Governor John Bell Edwards has announced his plan for reopening our State, Phase 1. The initial Phase will begin this Friday, May 15th, and will include the following:

Restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, hair and nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers will ALL be allowed to reopen for indoor table service but will be limited to 25% capacity. Tomorrow, the State Fire Marshall will be giving guidance on how to calculate the occupancy restrictions.

Unfortunately, at this time, the following will remain CLOSED for business, until further notice:

Bars/lounges

Massage therapists

Tattoo parlors/artists

Amusement parks/playgrounds

As part of Region 1 , President Guy McInnis continues to work closely with Plaquemines, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes, to facilitate moving forward in a most responsible, measured manner.

Businesses can visit https://opensafely.la.gov/ and complete the quick process. They will receive the current life safety and COVID mitigation standards along with a placard to post. The business will then receive real-time updates on changes to include when opening is allowed for the specific type of business.

To hear the latest information from your parish officials visit www.facebook.com/StBGov or https://www.youtube.com/c/stbernardparishtelevision.

