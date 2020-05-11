Louisiana to begin re-opening this friday, May 15

CHALMETTE, LA – Today, Governor John Bell Edwards has announced his plan for reopening our State, Phase 1. The initial Phase will begin this Friday, May 15th, and will include the following:
Restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, hair and nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers will ALL be allowed to reopen for indoor table service but will be limited to 25% capacity. Tomorrow, the State Fire Marshall will be giving guidance on how to calculate the occupancy restrictions.
Unfortunately, at this time, the following will remain CLOSED for business, until further notice:
- Bars/lounges
- Massage therapists
- Tattoo parlors/artists
- Amusement parks/playgrounds
As part of Region 1 , President Guy McInnis continues to work closely with Plaquemines, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes, to facilitate moving forward in a most responsible, measured manner.
Businesses can visit https://opensafely.la.gov/ and complete the quick process. They will receive the current life safety and COVID mitigation standards along with a placard to post. The business will then receive real-time updates on changes to include when opening is allowed for the specific type of business.
To hear the latest information from your parish officials visit www.facebook.com/StBGov or https://www.youtube.com/c/stbernardparishtelevision.
