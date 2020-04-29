Louisiana SPCA supplies over 25,000 pounds of food to pet pantry

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana SPCA is expanding its public food pantry program through pick-up and delivery of over 25,000 pounds of pet food and essential supplies to struggling pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pet food pantry was originally only available to pet owners in New Orleans and Plaquemines parishes, but now pet parents will be able to access the food pantry regardless of their parish.

All food pantry distributions will be by appointment only. To schedule your appointment, you can call (504) 368-5191 or visit www.la-spca.org/foodpantry. After scheduling your appointment, you can pick up pet food and supplies at SPCA’s New Orleans campus at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.

Delivery is available in New Orleans and Plaquemines parishes, but priority will be shown to pet parents without transportation, in self-quarantine or with mobility issues.

If you would like to donate to the pet food pantry, donations of unopened food can be dropped off at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd each day from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You can also donate through the organization’s wish list by visiting www.la-spca.org/covidwishlist.