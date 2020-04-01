Louisiana sees biggest 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana saw it’s deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far on Tuesday, with the Louisiana Department of Health reporting 54 more deaths due to COVID-19.

That is a 25 percent jump from Monday’s numbers, and it brings the total dead to 239.

There was also a 30 percent jump in the number of cases confirmed. That number now stands at more than 5,200.

In response, the state will double the number of beds in the Convention Center to 2,000 by April 30, turning it into a potential overflow hospital.

The latest numbers come out later today at noon. Stay with WGNO for continuing coronavirus coverage.