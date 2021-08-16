Aug. 16 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports more than 13,000 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 11,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 13,239 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 65 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 11,584.

The total number of cases statewide is now 628,146.

There are currently 2,956 infected people hospitalized, and 417 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,839,615 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,806,044 (as of Aug. 16).

According to the LDH, 90 percent of the cases verified from July 29-Aug. 4 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 83 percent of the deaths and 90 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.