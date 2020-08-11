Louisiana reopening cabins used for coronavirus isolation

WESTWEGO, LA – MARCH 16: A view of the closed entrance to Bayou Segnette State Park, which will be used as a possible overflow isolation area for people with suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 16, 2020 in Westwego, Louisiana. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. If you do use, change the COVID-19 reference in the first sentence to coronavirus (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is reopening cabins and camps at a state park that was used to isolate people who were waiting for coronavirus tests or tested positive, but didn’t need hospitalization and either were homeless or needed to protect others in their households.

The Office of State Parks says the cabins and camps at Bayou Segnette State Park have been fully sanitized and will reopen Friday.

The state is taking reservations. It’s one of three parks used for pandemic “isolation overflow.” Chicot State Park fully reopened in late June.

Lake Bistineau State Park is open for daytime use. Office spokeswoman Rebecca Rundell says there’s no date set for reopening its overnight facilities.