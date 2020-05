May 1st kicks off mental health awareness month.

A new study by healthtrends.com ranks the state of Louisiana as being one of the most depressed states in the country.

The data tracks hashtags from the last 30 days.

Majority of the depressed hashtagged tweets are coming out of the Midwest.

The top states complaining about depression and anxiety during COVID-19 are as follows:



1. Michigan

2. Missouri

3. Louisiana

4. Arkansas

5. Oklahoma

6. Kentucky

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Iowa

10. Kansas