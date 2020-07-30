Louisiana rallies held in effort to keep $600 benefit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than two dozen unemployed workers have gathered for the first of nine demonstrations planned in Louisiana to demand continued $600 federal unemployment benefits.
Protesters chanted on Thursday outside the offices of Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy. Both senators support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to reduce the benefit to $200 a week for people out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demonstrations also have been held or scheduled in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Metairie, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe and Shreveport.
They were organized by a coalition of labor unions and activist groups.