Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra cancels remainder of season

On Friday, the LPO made the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. A full release was sent out to all ticket holders, email subscribers, and partners, explaining the plan for the future. See that statement below:
Dear LPO Family:
Due to concerns around COVID-19 and in conjunction with Gov. Edwards’ directive, we have decided to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season. This is for the health and safety of our entire community, artists, employees, and audiences.
We are making the commitment to pay our artists and staff during this closure, and we are planning to resume our regular programming, performances, and events in September 2020 with the start of the 2020-2021 Season.
Your support at this moment is more vital than ever. We ask that you consider a tax-deductible contribution, which you can make by clicking here.
We appreciate your patronage and patience during this uncertain time and look forward to seeing you back for great concerts soon.
TICKET HOLDERS
If you have purchased tickets to a canceled event, you have several options:
- We ask that you consider returning your tickets as a donation. You will receive a tax receipt for your generous contribution.
- You may exchange your tickets for future performances in the 2020-2021 season.
- You may credit the value of the concerts for use during the upcoming 2020-2021 season.