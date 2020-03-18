Louisiana pastor holds services despite gatherings ban

CENTRAL, Louisiana (WAFB-TV) — A Louisiana pastor declared that the coronavirus is “politically motivated” and led hundreds of people in a church service despite Louisiana’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

The Rev. Tony Spell, who also claims his services cure cancer and HIV, said no “dictator law” should keep people from worshiping God.

WAFB-TV reports that police told Spell after Tuesday night’s service at the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge that the National Guard will break up any future church service that violates public health rules.

Most people recover from this highly contagious virus in weeks, but the elderly and infirm can get pneumonia, which can lead to death.