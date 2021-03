NEW ORLEANS — Starting today, Louisiana artists impacted by the pandemic – or any natural disasters – can apply for grants from the state.

The money comes from the Department of Cultural Development’s Arts Division.

Applicants could receive up to $1,500.

The deadline to apply is April 16.

It’s open to individual artists who have been producing art for income for at least the last year.

More information can be found at creativerelieflouisiana.org.