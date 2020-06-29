Louisiana National Guard plans hospital flyover in 5 cities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana National Guard plans a helicopter hospital flyover in five cities on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare workers.

A news release Friday says that, weather permitting, eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will start about 11 a.m. Wednesday — four in Slidell and four in Alexandria.

They’ll be in the Hammond area at about 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas about noon, the Lake Charles area at about 1:40 p.m. and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.