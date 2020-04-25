Louisiana National Guard distributes food to elderly amid COVID-19

Sgt. Richard Garcia, a Louisiana National Guardsman with the 1022nd Engineer Company, 225th Engineer Brigade, lifts a 30-pound box of food to put in an elderly person’s car in Colfax, Louisiana, April 22, 2020. The 1022nd sent around 10 Soldiers to Colfax from Ruston to assist the Grant Parish Council on Aging with their monthly food distribution during the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

COLFAX, La. (WVLA) – A number of Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 1022nd Engineer Company and 225th Engineer Brigade partnered with the Grant Parish Council on Aging to hand out food to elderly residents of Colfax, La. on April 22.

“It’s nice to finally put a face to the people that we are helping. It gives us a sense of fulfillment,” said Sgt. Richard Garcia. “We had to leave Ruston at around four in the morning to get here on time, but it was worth the trip to be able to help people out.”

The LANG, lead by Gov. John Bel Edwards, has over 1,245 Soldiers and Airmen assisting with the COVID-19 response in the state of Louisiana.

“The Soldiers helping us here have been super great about being careful to follow safety protocols to ensure that our elderly community members don’t get sick,” said Brittany Brumley, who works for the Grant Parish Council on Aging. “We asked the Guard for help because they are so great at helping the community when we need it.”

According to the Louisiana National Guard, Guardsmen are ready to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.