Louisiana municipalities being reimbursed for virus spending

NEW ORLEANS - On Friday afternoon, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced new restrictions as part of the City’s efforts to stem the community spread of COVID-19 that has increased over the course of the Phase Two reopening period that began on June 13.

Effective Saturday, July 25, at 6 a.m., the City is prohibiting all takeout and drive-thru alcohol sales. Bars — regardless of whether they have a Louisiana Department of Health food permit — and restaurants will no longer be allowed to make takeout or drive-thru sales of alcoholic beverages.