Louisiana municipalities being reimbursed for virus spending

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration will send millions of dollars to Louisiana’s local government agencies in August to reimburse their coronavirus spending. But that reimbursement money is slated to run out this fall without another influx of federal aid. State lawmakers earmarked $525 million in direct congressional aid for the COVID-19 outbreak to reimburse municipalities for their response expenses. The program is managed by the Edwards administration. More than $127 million has been paid out already. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says the second round of multimillion-dollar payments will start going out Aug. 1. Dardenne estimates the dollars will dry up after a third round of reimbursements in October.

