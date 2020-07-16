Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant Program aims to help businesses bounce back

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Treasury is preparing to launch a new program designed to help small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 economic downturn.

The Main Street Recovery Grant Program will begin accepting applications on July 28. Qualified businesses can apply for grants of up to $15,000 to cover eligible expenses.

While any Louisiana business can apply, the Main Street Recovery Grant Program will prioritize businesses that did not receive a Payment Protection Program loan, according to the Department of Treasury.

Applications will be accepted through August 18. By September 26, the program hopes to distribute $40 million to minority, women, or veteran-owned applicants.

Here are the eligibility requirements for applicants:

Have been domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, 2020

Suffered an interruption of business

Be at least 50% owned by one or more Louisiana residents

Have filed Louisiana taxes in 2018 or 2019 OR will file taxes in 2020

Have had no more than 50 full-time employees as of March 1, 2020

Have a physical location that customers or employees visit

Not be be part of a larger business with more than 50 full-time workers

Not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activity and does not directly lobby federal or state officials

Not derive income from passive investments without active participation in business operations

Business owners can also take a quiz to determine if they qualify.