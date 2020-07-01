Louisiana lawmakers end session with budget deal, tax breaks

Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, speaks about the Louisiana legislative session while surrounded by members of the House Democratic Caucus, on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have completed a 30-day special session called in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate wrapped up Tuesday after awarding millions of dollars in tax breaks to businesses and finishing the state’s operating budget a day before it must take effect.

The $34 billion spending plan approved unanimously by the House and Senate uses federal virus aid to stop deep cuts but sets Louisiana up for future financial problems if state tax collections don’t rebound.

Republican lawmakers brokered a final agreement with Gov. John Bel Edwards on reworking civil litigation rules to lessen damage claims that can be awarded in car accident lawsuits.